Major roadworks will cause massive problems for drivers heading into Huddersfield.

Gas pipe replacement work has been going on in the Lockwood area for weeks but at the end of May it will move to the main street in Lockwood which will mean four-way temporary traffic lights.

From Monday, May 28, work will start on Bridge Street for approximately seven weeks. During this time four-way lights will be in place at the junction of Lockwood Road, Meltham Road, Swan Lane and Bridge Street. The lights will be operating Monday to Saturday between 7am and 7pm and Sundays between 8am and 7pm.

The project is part of an ongoing investment by Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the north of England’s gas distributor, to replace more than 3,500m of existing metal gas pipes in the area with more durable plastic ones. This will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead at Northern Gas Networks, said: “Work is progressing well on this project and we are now in a position to start the Bridge Street phase.

“We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan this phase and minimise any disruptions. We’d like to thank our customers for their continued patience and support in getting this project completed as quickly and as safely as possible.”

For further information about the project people can contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.