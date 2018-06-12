Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a 19th century mansion in “the Belgravia of Huddersfield” has been told that he will not be able to build four new houses in its gardens.

The move has been greeted with delight by campaigners who objected against the plan.

It has now been formally refused by Kirklees Council.

The original application to build five houses on gardens and woodland adjacent to Springfield Hall on Thornhill Road in Edgerton, was fiercely criticised by local residents as well as organisations such as Huddersfield Civic Society and Historic England.

Huddersfield Civic Society described the plan as “entirely misconceived.”

Described as “a well-reserved example of formal architecture from its period” and “standing proud above the garden and woodland areas,” Grade II listed Springfield Hall is owned by Huddersfield dentist and entrepreneur Dr Altaf Hussain.

Dr Hussain also owns The George Hotel in the centre of Huddersfield.

An amended application to build four homes was thrown out as it failed to overcome officers’ concerns. Their report ran to 25 pages.

The proposed houses were described as “grand in scale and appearance” and “of a bespoke design” that “fails to respect and mimic” the density of existing homes in the area.

Springfield Hall was a family house until the 1950s when it became a residential home for the elderly. It is currently used as offices.

Local objectors raised concerns about the loss of mature trees in the “verdant setting” of Edgerton. There were fears that traffic levels would increase and that building on green space would set a precedent for more in the future.

One objector claimed the density of the houses on the site showed that “the application is trying to make as much money as possible without considering the site’s context.” Planners said the financial purpose of the proposal was not a material planning consideration.

The housing scheme was refused as it would remove the garden of the house, which dates back to the 1860s. The application failed to demonstrate that it would not harm biodiversity. It would have an overlooking and overbearing impact on neighbouring properties and it would remove numerous mature trees and tree groupings that are protected by a Tree Preservation Order.

A spokesperson for Huddersfield Civic Society commented: “This application was entirely misconceived. It looked like garden-grabbing and over-development at its most desperate without regard for planning process requirements, the environment, trees, neighbours, the listed building and the character of the Edgerton Conservation Area.

“Huddersfield Civic Society, the Yorkshire Gardens Trust, English Heritage, local businesses and residents and others objected on grounds that included a lack of competent documentation and many planning policies. The planning officer was left with no option other than to refuse it.”