What’s black and white and read all over? A newspaper.

So what’s black and white – and red and yellow? A speed bump in Mirfield!

Developers building homes on a new estate in Lower Hopton – scene of a recent flood – have installed a hefty speed bump and painted it so that no driver has any excuse for not seeing it.

The speed bump has suddenly appeared just before the railway bridge in Calder View at the entrance to the new Gleeson Homes estate.

The road under the bridge is notorious for flooding when water levels in the nearby River Calder rise.

The road is lower than the river and dips in the darkness under the bridge, catching out many drivers when it’s flooded at night.

Last week the Examiner reported how Toby Hosker and Hannah Stirk had to be rescued from the roof of their Ford Ka after they drove into the floodwater and got stuck.

Gleeson Homes, which has moved in to complete an estate left half-finished when a previous developer went bust, has previously pledged to solve the flooding problems by installing a pumping system.

For now they have made a start by putting up warning signs at the side of the bridge with a 10mph speed limit – and building a mountainous speed bump that stands out like a sore thumb.