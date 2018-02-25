Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a gift for the Huddersfield Town fan who has everything – and the bidding has already topped £1,000.

A Huddersfield-based seller on the auction site eBay is offering a personalised registration plate with the number HT08 AFC.

The 08 date refers to the club’s centenary year, 2008.

The seller is offering the rights to the plate, which is held on a DVLA retention certificate.

The item description on eBay says: “HUDDERSFIELD TOWN AFC (2008) – the centenary year. Private number plate, on retention, all fees paid.

“Auctioned to the highest bidder. Can be on your car within 24 hours!”

Bidding ends at 9.10pm on Thursday, March 1 and there have been 36 bids so far pushing the price to £1,019.

Elsewhere on eBay there’s a number plate N11 TFC which is listed as a “rare HTFC themed” plate.

A strategically-placed screw head would turn the 11 into a H and the ‘H’ would have to be shunted closer to the TFC.

It is an offence to alter a number plate in such a way, however, with the threat of a fine of up to £1,000.

The plate is for sale as a buy-it-now for £1,199.