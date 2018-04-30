Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans mingled with players and corporate partners at the club’s glitzy awards do on Sunday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Examiner photographer Dave Cowan was on hand to snap the stylish and the debonair among the 480 guests.

Some of the players stood out in their stylish suits and snazzy footwear.

German left-back Chris Lowe looked polished in his light blue Hugo Boss suit and fellow countryman Michael Hefele caught the eye in a rather dapper velvet-style jacket which had ‘Heffing Dream’ embroidered on the inner pocket.

Is it possible to carry off the ‘white trainers and suit’ look? Yes, but only if you are Danny Williams.

Elias Kachunga looked cool in bow tie and black suit and big Collin Quaner looked suave in a nicely tailored black suit and black shirt.

In a room full of blue suits, Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre stood out in his two-piece thanks to a natty polka-dot tie.

Midfield general Jonathan Hogg wore a skin-tight checked three-piece suit which showed off his muscles while chiselled centre-back Christopher Schindler – who picked up two awards on the night – was easily the most handsome man in the room in his bow tie and dark suit.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl looked cool in an open-necked white shirt while lanky Slovenian Jon Gorenc Stankovic caught the eye in a blue suit and brightly coloured tie.