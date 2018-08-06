Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Government inspectors have been back to review Kirklees Council’s embattled children’s social services department.

Following their fifth visit since the authority was put in special measures, Ofsted inspectors have said the children’s services team is making good progress.

But they have also highlighted a number issues that are still putting vulnerable children at risk, almost two years on from the service being rated ‘Inadequate’ and being taken over by a government appointed troubleshooter.

The most recent inspection took place on July 11 and 12, and a four page letter of the findings has now been published by Ofsted.

Inspectors Rachel Holden and Cath McEvoy said they were still worried about some social workers having too many cases.

While they praised improved systems and processes, they said managers and child protection officials were not preventing “drift and delay.”

A year on from industrial action by social workers they noted that team morale was up and families were happier with how things were being handled, but said the quality of social work was still variable and some assessments were not thorough enough.

The letter says: “Firm foundations are now in place to move the service forward.

“However, managers are not always recognising when they need to challenge drift and delay for children.

“The local authority has increased the pace of improvement since the last monitoring visit, which has resulted in some steady progress being made.

“There is more work to do to improve and embed the quality and timeliness of the social work response to children and families, and to tackle drift and delay.”

Saleem Tariq, the deputy director for children’s services, said: “Ofsted has highlighted our increased pace of improvement since the last monitoring visit and have confirmed we are continuing to make steady progress.

“They have acknowledged and recognised that improvements have been made and are continuing to improve.

“However, we are far from complacent, and recognise that there is still a lot to be done.

“This latest visit demonstrates that we are heading in the right direction and recognises the role of staff, the leadership teams and our partners in our improvement.”

Children’s Services is currently being run by Steve Walker, who is on secondment from Leeds City Council.

The service is still in special measures and it was revealed last month that the council has begun the search for a new director of children’s services.

It is hoped they will be in place before the end of the year.