The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grieving daughter stole as she struggled to cope following the death of her father.

Among the items stolen by Charlene Tack were disposable cameras.

She said she wanted to record precious memories of her two young children, who were taken into care when her chaotic lifestyle spiralled out of control.

Tack, 33, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

She pleaded guilty to the theft of £26.50 worth of goods from Boots in Huddersfield town centre.

Lisa Evans, prosecuting, said that Tack walked into the King Street shop at 2pm.

She took two disposable cameras, a sandwich and a Ribena drink from the display but was stopped by staff as she tried to leave the store.

The goods were recovered and Tack, of Hawthorne Terrace in Crosland Moor, admitted stealing.

She was then arrested after failing to show up for her original court hearing in January.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that Tack stole to feed herself and take pictures of her two children who she has limited contact with as they have been taken into care.

She explained that her father died in November 2016.

He was an alcoholic and Tack tried to help him reduce his intake but this method of stopping him from drinking was not approved of by other family members, Mrs Kidd said.

She told magistrates: “She was trying to help him and feels that they were responsible for the loss of her father as you can’t cut out drinking overnight.

“Her children were taken into care, she’s struggling with anxiety and depression and her ESA benefits were stopped.

“Everything for this young lady has come at once and she will accept that she has a chaotic lifestyle.

“She continues to grieve and it’s a grief that isn’t going away for her.

“It’s evident that she’s suffering and needs help.”

Magistrates heard that Tack has struggled with a drugs problem and they adjourned her sentencing until next Wednesday.

This is so that her suitability for a drug rehabilitation requirement can be assessed.

Tack was bailed on the condition that she keeps out of the Boots store she stole from.