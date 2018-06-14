Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grieving family has organised a fundraising event for the Forget Me Not Hospice – in thanks for the help they received from staff after tragedy struck.

Maz Mason and her husband Dai, who live at Elland, are holding a family fun day to raise cash for the Bradley-based hospice which is providing them with support following the sad loss of their baby son Brody.

Brody and twin sister Naevia were born seven minutes apart on Christmas Eve at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax after Maz went into labour eight weeks early.

Brody was born first, weighing 4lb 6oz followed by Naevia at just 3lb 10oz. Both were whisked to the special care baby unit, but Brody was found to have kidney problems and sadly passed away in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Brody’s death was devastating for Maz, Dai, 35, son Jackson, 10, and Dai’s four-year-old son Jacob.

Maz’s sister-in-law, Emma Lawson, set up a JustGiving page on the family’s behalf soon after the tragedy – describing it as “the best and worst Christmas of their lives.”

That’s when the hospice’s bereavement service stepped in.

Maz said: “The hospital put me in touch with the hospice who offered support for the whole family. They came to see me at our house and came to see how Jackson was coping.

“They have invited me to coffee mornings and if I don’t want to go out, someone from the hospice will come and have a coffee with me.

“I go to Rainbow Babies once a month and anything they are doing, they will send me an email and ask if I want to join in.”

The Rainbow Group bring together bereaved families to share memories of their children.

Naevia was kept in hospital for four weeks, but at six months old is now doing well.

Maz said: “I had heard of the hospice, but I didn’t know about the after-care they offered. It is so much more than a hospice.

“A lot of people seem to think the hospice only looks after people in Kirklees, but it looks after people all across West Yorkshire.”

Maz, who works in the administration office at Morrisons in Elland, and Dai, an electrical engineer with a company Bradford, said they had set a target of raising £1,500 for the hospice – but were confident of exceeding that.

The fun day will be held from noon onwards on Saturday, June 30, at The Royal pub, Scar Lane, Milnsbridge. Emma, 29, will have her waist-length hair chopped off to swell the funds and the event will take a carnival theme with attractions including hook-a-duck, a bouncy castle, hotdogs and a cake stall as well as a raffle and a tombola.

Maz said the day would have lots going on, adding: “My special little Brody is bringing lots of people together for an amazing charity.”