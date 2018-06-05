Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lively unidentified bird has been causing a stir in Huddersfield town centre.

The animal, thought to be either a pheasant or a grouse, has taken up residence in the trees and bushes at the top of Imperial Arcade, close to the Queen’s Tavern pub.

But just weeks after it was spotted there is concern for its future after its new found home was hacked back by Kirklees Council workers.

Concerned members of the public and pub regulars have today been feeding it Weetabix and bits of pork pie to help it survive.

One fan of the new resident said she had urged the workers to spare its favourite trees at the top of the alley.

Susan Laird, who lives in Meltham but walks down the Imperial Arcade every day, said she had noticed the bird about four weeks ago.

“It had only just moved in,” she said.

“I asked them if they wouldn’t chop any more down until it goes but they said they had to.

“They’re obviously very short-sighted people. It’s typical, as soon as we get a nice visitor they go and scare it off.

“It’s still there hiding in the bushes because they’ve chopped most of its trees down. It’s such a shame.”

Susan, said she thought the bird was a Spruce grouse and was upset that it may now move on or not survive.

Another member of the public told the Examiner the bird was a female pheasant and said it had been there for four months.

“It’s lovely,” Susan added. “It looks at you and peaks out from round the corner. Everybody who walks down there looks for it but it usually hides from you.

“We’re killing all our wildlife off when it’s something we ought to be proud of.”

Kirklees Council was approached for comment.