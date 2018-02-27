Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s most popular pubs has been put up for sale with a price tag of more than £500,000.

The Grove at Springwood, near Huddersfield Leisure Centre, has been put on the market by owner Ian Hayes who has decided it is time to move on.

Ian worked in IT and as an antiques dealer before he acquired The Grove - his first pub - 12 years ago.

Today he told the Examiner that the business was put up for sale about a week ago.

“We have been here for 12 years - it’s time for a move really. It’s time for a change.”

Ian, who lives on the Spring Grove Street premises with wife Taya, didn’t want to comment on his plans for the future.

The Grove has a price tag of £549,000 which includes the business and the property, including a four-bedroom flat and a beer garden.

Property agent Sidney Phillips, which is advertising the sale, has described it as a “superb real ale and craft beer pub” with “excellent trade, good profits”.

The advert describes the business as an “exciting and unique opportunity”.

It states that the net profit is approaching £80,000 and the rates are currently £4,217. The pub is on a council freehold lease fixed at £10 per annum.

The advert adds: “The clientele is a total cross section, some from all over the world...though mostly local.

“The business is run by a husband and wife team and one full-time member of staff and assisted by a pool of 12 part-time staff.

“The pub is averaging around £10,000 per week - throughout the year with exception to the summer months; during the six weeks holidays it drops to around £8,000-£9,000.”

The business is currently ‘wet only’ but there is space for a kitchen on the ground floor.

The Grove has previously won several accolades from users of the Ratebeer.com website and real ale group CAMRA. The pub is also regularly featured in the Good Beer Guide.

More than 90% of TripAdvisor reviewers rated it ‘excellent’.

In 2011 The Guardian named it one of the Top 10 Craft Beer Pubs in the UK. The Grove was also Huddersfield CAMRA Pub of the Year in 2015.

A recent article in Ale Talk, published by CAMRA, said The Grove had undergone a recent refit which included a change to the main entrance door and internal alterations.

“The new entrance is now via an old corner door which had been blocked up for many years.

“The public bar to the right of the entrance has had the seats and benches ripped out to create more space.

“The ladies toilets and door have now been finished and are looking good.”