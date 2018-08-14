Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager facing charges of stabbing a man in Huddersfield town centre has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Mohammed Asad was due to stand trial yesterday (Monday) after pleading not guilty to wounding with intent in relation to the incident near Toyko nightclub on March 29.

But the 19-year-old, of Bentley Street in Lockwood, pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of unlawful wounding.

He also changed his plea to having a knife in public to guilty.

He had previously pleaded guilty to damaging property, namely a Ford Mondeo, in the same incident.

A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries caused by a knife and was taken to hospital.

Now that he will not be going on trial, the Examiner can report that Asad was already subject to a suspended sentence for an attack outside the same nightclub in which he drunkenly whipped revellers with a belt.

He caused injuries to two men, including strap marks, bleeding and a cut to the head.

The 10-minute incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Asad received the suspended sentence in December last year and has been in custody since March this year.

Asad also appeared in court in relation to an alleged assault and theft that took place on December 21 last year and was joined in the dock by his co-accused Adam Al-Khatab.

But today the CPS offered no evidence to the theft charge and it was dropped. Al-Khatab, 20, of Belmont Street in Huddersfield, was discharged.

Asad pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and will take place on August 22.