A gun was fired in a ‘targeted attack’ in Moldgreen last night.

Police say a gun was fired in the direction of a group of males who were running down an alleyway which leads to Old Bank Fold, off Almondbury Bank, at 11.45pm.

Det Insp Andy Farrell, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said it was targeted and none of the men involved have come forward.

He said: “Clearly any firearms discharge will cause some concern in the local community and I would like to reassure members of the public that we take all firearms incidents extremely seriously and have extensive enquiries underway to identify those involved.

“This appears to have been a targeted attack.

“At this time, the group of males that the firearm has been targeted at have not come forward to the police.

“We would urge them to do so, so that we can assure they are safe and well and put any appropriate safeguarding measures in place.

“We would also urge anyone else who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or with any other information that might help us in our ongoing enquiries to please get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Firearms Prevent Team via 101, quoting log 2201 of 05/02.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.