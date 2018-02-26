The video will start in 8 Cancel

The scene of a shooting in a Huddersfield street remains taped off this morning as the hunt for the gunman goes on.

A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded in the attack on Nether Crescent in Rawthorpe at around 7pm last night.

It is understood his injuries are not severe enough to put his life in danger.

A major investigation is now underway and the road remains sealed off.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson from Kirklees District CID said yesterday: “We are treating this as a targeted attack with no other reports of any other people being injured.”

Today, (Mon), eyewitness Julie Woodhead, former landlady of The Saddle in Lindley and who now works as a barmaid at The Vulcan in Huddersfield town centre, said: “I had just ordered a takeaway and was looking out of the window waiting for it to arrive when a load of armed response police officers rolled up.

“At the top of the ginnel there looked to be a group of teenagers and police with their helicopter hovering overhead.

“I have lived here three years and a year or two ago there was another armed response police team showed up just across the road from me so it’s not the first time this has happened.

“I live on the edge of the estate so I’m OK. I love it here but what happened wasn’t a surprise.”

Jayne Davies, a 41-year-old cleaner from Kirkburton who cleans the flats nearby, said: “I know this area has got a bit of a reputation. I’ve cleaned the flats for about two-and-a-half years so I know the area pretty well.

“It doesn’t surprise me.”

The area in the Nether Crescent /Brownroyd Avenue remained taped off this morning and is likely to be so for some time.

That has meant bus services for Brownroyd Avenue could not be operated down that road.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting log 1484 of 25/02. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.