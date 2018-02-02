Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a popular Bailiff Bridge hair salon has set up an anti-bullying scheme to help children who are being bullied on the way to and from school.

Melanie Ryan, 44, who was severely bullied herself at Liversedge Secondary School, says she has been overwhelmed by the response since she launched the project on Facebook.

She says she decided to act after becoming aware of a growing problem with bullying in this country over recent years.

Melanie of The Booty Shed on Bradford Road, said: “I reached 27,000 people on Facebook. There’s a lot of bullying going on, to and from school, and I wanted to do something to help.

“I get a lot of students, mums and teachers in the salon and I came up with the idea of offering help for children who felt threatened. They can come into the salon and we will phone their parents or immediate relatives and provide a haven for them.

“I’m having a special sign saying Bullying Stops Here created and am hoping to start the scheme next week.

“I know what it is like to be bullied. My father Jeff Holden was disabled and I was taunted about it. It went on for two to three years.

“I remember one of the girls got me by the scruff of the neck and pinned me up against the wall in the locker room.

“My son Jack who is now 21 was severely bullied at school too.

“Some of the things we are hearing about at the moment regarding children being bullied have been awful.”