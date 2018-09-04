Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash-strapped Kirklees Council is considering “upskilling” hairdressers and nail technicians to spot victims of domestic abuse.

The authority, which last year spent more than £1m addressing the issue, says budgetary cutbacks could mean it has to consider new ways of tackling domestic abuse.

And it says the solution could be via adopting an American initiative that led to salon workers being trained to recognise the giveaway signs.

The project, which was rolled out in Illinois, was followed up by the national UK charity Women’s Aid. It aims to recruit workers who would then receive two days of training in how to respond and where to direct victims for help.

The “ask me” scheme, which could be rolled out in a pilot area, would form part of the council’s prevention agenda.

Kirklees’ service manager for domestic abuse and safeguarding partnerships, Alexia Gray, described it as “a model that is tried and tested”.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

She added: “The ethos behind that is trying to upskill people within the community, for example hairdressers or people in nail bars, even landlords, and finding places where people can go in and have a conversation and how they respond to that.”

She called it “probably a better way of looking at preventative work within communities”.

Reports of domestic violence in Kirklees rose by almost a fifth last year, which the council says is as a direct result of its work in persuading victims to speak out.

The figure is broadly in line with national figures provided by the Office for National Statistics.

Members of the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee heard that in Kirklees in 2017/18 there were 9,649 incidents and crimes reported with a victim repeat rate of 45.5% and a suspect repeat rate of 32.7%.

In addition a child was present at more than a quarter of all police call outs relating to domestic abuse.

An officers’ report found that the Kirklees “victim profile” was likely to be a white female aged between 20 and 29, whilst the “suspect profile” was likely to be a white male between 20 and 29.

However Labour councillor Gulfam Asif (Dewsbury South) expressed concern that a national “snapshot” did not reflect local issues and that within ethnic minority communities under-reporting of abuse remains a problem.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“I can tell you from my experience over the years that there are so many complex issues, and not just [in] the white community. It’s different ethnic minorities. What we’ve seen - and I’ve certainly experienced that - from the different minority groups that have migrated in in the last 10 years is that they don’t report it.

“One of the biggest issues we have as a collective is that when somebody is abused, being a male or a female or whatever ethnic group they fit into, they don’t want to take it further.

“The data has to be reflective of what we know. We need to get that local picture to see exactly where we stand. It’s not just about collecting data. It’s about being preventative.”

Kirklees’ head of service for safeguarding and quality, Saf Bhuta, agreed that “significant” under-reporting existed and that figures did not fully represent the extent of domestic abuse.

He said LGBT groups were also impacted and that Batley and Dewsbury showed more evidence of domestic abuse than other areas of the borough.

The “Ask Me” project being considered by Kirklees Council has already been piloted in London, Sussex and Powys in Wales, and looks set to be rolled out in other parts of the UK.

Developed by the charity Women’s Aid, it aims to transform the response to domestic abuse by focusing on what a survivor needs as well as the risks to their safety.

The project is focused on ensuring that survivors are at the heart of the response to domestic abuse and that their needs - such as housing, mental health, parenting, financial support and employment as well as the risks to an individual’s safety - are met.

A key element is the training of “community ambassadors” in how best to create a safe space for survivors to speak out about domestic abuse and ensure that when they do that they are given the right response the first time they reach out for help.

A spokeswoman said: “We’ve already seen a real improvement in the community’s response in our pilot training areas with over two thirds of community ambassadors reporting that someone disclosed that domestic abuse to them in the past three months.”

For almost a quarter of survivors it represented the first time they had spoken to someone about abuse. And a massive 89% of community ambassadors expressed confidence in using their skills to share information and help direct survivors to receive support.

In 95% of cases it was found that community ambassadors appropriately shared information about domestic abuse when it was disclosed to them.

The spokeswoman continued: “We know that by empowering people in the community, giving them the skills and knowledge to talk about domestic abuse, we can create communities where survivors can receive a helpful response and get the specialist support they need.

“By the end of our training, people in communities will know how to start conversations with survivors and put them in contact with local domestic abuse organisations who can give them the expert support survivors need.

“We want to work with more local authorities in partnership with our specialist member domestic abuse services in the area to change community responses to domestic abuse and create change that lasts for survivors.”