Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Half a month’s worth of rain has lashed down on Huddersfield this morning leading to fears of flooding.

Salendine Nook-based weather expert Paul Stevens said 32mms of rain fell on Huddersfield in the space of just three hours this morning.

He revealed: “It has been a wet month. We have already had 122mms when you would normally get 60 to 70mms, so we have had more than a month and a half worth of rain. Some parts of the Calder Valley have had 60 to 70ms of rain this morning.”

Heavy rain and strong winds predicted for M62 as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Paul, who was travelling in the Colne Valley this morning, warned there was a risk of flash flooding in the Colne, Calder and Holme valleys, adding: “Temporary waterfalls have developed with water running off the hill above Slaithwaite.”

Speaking mid morning, he said: “We are getting to towards the edge of it now. Last night (Tues) I said the Calder Valley and parts of the Colne and Holme valleys might get some flash flooding. There’s a lot of water coming off the hillsides.”

Paul said the recording station at Emley Moor registered winds of 70mph this morning as commuters battled the gusts and puddles.

The Met Office is forecasting drier weather later today (Wed) with sunshine and showers this afternoon and evening. It said it would remain very windy with gales across the hills, but easing towards evening.

It would be breezy at times overnight with further showers across the Pennines. Most eastern parts should stay dry with some clear spells and a possible touch of frost.

Tomorrow will see sunshine and some rain with the outlook dry for Friday and Saturday becoming cloudy on Sunday.