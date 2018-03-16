Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wet weather and mechanical problems made for a testing start for three BBC Look north presenters on their first day of a mammoth challenge.

Harry Gration, Paul Hudson and Amy Garcia were given a rousing send-off by onlookers at Oakwell Hall, Birstall, yesterday (Thurs) at the start of their eight-day trek towing the Look North sofa 100 miles around 50 locations across the region to raise funds for Sport Relief 2018.

Day one sees the trio trek from Birstall to Ossett calling at Heckmondwike, Batley and Dewsbury. The gruelling challenge finishes next Thursday (March 22) when the intrepid presenters will tug the sofa from Leeds to the finishing line in Otley. In between they will travel to dozens of places including Tadcaster, York, Filey, Scarborough, Bradford, Pontefract, Sheffield and Chesterfield.

There was an early setback for the three on the first leg from Birstall to Heckmondwike – when the trolley carrying the sofa had a spot of mechanical trouble – allowing Harry, Paul and Amy to take the opportunity to call in at a Heckmondwike cafe for a cuppa.

Speaking from the cafe, Harry said: “We had a fantastic start this morning. It was lashing down with rain but we had a couple of hundred people there – and it has been like that all the way through.

“We’ve had a bit of trouble with the contraption – the wheels have locked.”

The presenters are taking turns to pull or push the sofa.

Harry said: “Paul and I are the ‘horses’ at the moment. We are the ones with the harness. We are finding it as much a strain going downhill as uphill. It has been a gentle-ish start today with only two or three hills, but it will get worse over the weekend and into next week when it will be vary tough.”

Harry said weatherman Paul was forecasting temperatures of minus 9˚C when the trio are due to arrive at Scarborough on Saturday, adding: “Unfortunately, Paul’s forecasts are reasonably accurate.”

As well as aiming to raise thousands of pounds for Sport Relief the challenge also marks 50 years of Look North.

Amy Garcia added: “Pulling the sofa around 50 places in Yorkshire in eight days is going to be quite a challenge, but it’s the perfect way to celebrate Look North’s 50th anniversary. It’s going to be hard work though as the sofa is a lot heavier than we thought.”

Paul and Harry have previously teamed up for a tandem bike ride and a three-legged challenge in aid of charity.

As well as being a familiar face on TV, Harry has also hosted the Examiner’s Business of the Year Awards since their inception 12 years ago.