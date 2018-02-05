Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Patients and families who have kept walking frames and wheelchairs are being urged to hand them in to ease pressure on hospitals this winter.

An amnesty for crutches and other walking aids is underway throughout February to benefit local health services.

Watchdog Healthwatch Kirklees, who are independent from the NHS, says unwanted items can be donated to hospitals during one of their busiest periods, and are asking the community to hand over any unwanted equipment lying around at home.

Clare Costello, senior advisor for Healthwatch Kirklees, said: “We have heard many stories from patients during the past 12 months about having difficulties returning crutches or other equipment to local hospitals.

“We think this amnesty could potentially have a financial benefit to the local health economy especially as winter pressures mount but also help people de-clutter their homes of unwanted equipment.”

Anyone with unwanted walking aids is asked to contact 01924 450379 or email info@healthwatchkirklees.co.uk.