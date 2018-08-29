Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've been told time after time that eating chocolate is bad for us.

Too much of the sweet stuff causes weight gain and damages our teeth.

And as chocolate is almost always sweetened with huge amounts of sugar it can lead to type II diabetes.

But you may be surprised to learn that there are some health benefits to eating it, according to RSVP .

Regularly eating chocolate can be good for your heart, according to a study Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Cocoa, the key ingredient in chocolate, contains natural compounds called flavanoids which help improve the health of your blood vessels.

According to the study, if you eat three chocolate bars a month you are less likely to suffer heart failure.

However, it's not all good news as researchers also found that having too much chocolate, for example on a daily basis, can increase their risk of heart failure by 17%.

Lead researcher Dr Chayakrit Krittanawong therefore recommends that people should eat the popular food moderately and in small amounts.

He said: "Moderate dark chocolate consumption is good for health."

"However, chocolate may have high levels of saturated fats. Therefore, moderate consumption is recommended."

Anyone else feeling a bit hungry?