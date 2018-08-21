Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not only is tomato ketchup tasty, it can also reduce your chance of contracting cancer.

According to a study by scientists in Spain, cooked tomato sauce boosts the number of healthy bacteria in your gut.

While raw tomatoes are tasty and healthy they have a much greater probiotic effect when they are fried in a sauce, RSVPLive reports .

Valencia Polytechnic University researched how digestion affects the antioxidants found in tomato sauce. Antioxidants help protect our cells from harm.

The scientists found that cooking tomatoes preserved a useful chemical called lycopene which aids the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

The study, which researched the effect tomato extracts had on gastric cancer, found they inhibited a cancer cell's ability to spread which in the end, led to the death of the cell.

Scientists have concluded that the findings could lead to more studies being carried out on preventing stomach cancer, as well as using diet as means to support conventional cancer treatments.

They also said that understanding how both cooking and digestion affect the health benefits of food can help manufacturers to make healthier food products in the future.