Passengers on a flight have been warned they may have been exposed to a virus known as monkeypox.

Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed the first case of the virus, which affects monkeys and humans, in the UK.

A Nigerian naval officer is believed to have brought the virus into the UK after taking a commercial flight into the country.

The officer stayed at a Navy base in Cornwall to participate in training exercises before it was confirmed, on Friday, that he had the disease.

He was taken to hospital in London for specialist treatment.

PHE contacted passengers on the same flight over fears they may have been exposed to the virus.

It was first seen in monkeys in the 1960s before the first recorded human case in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970.

While the virus – spread through contact – can be passed from animals to humans, the risk to the wider public is thought to be low.

Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion.

The mortality rate is between 1% to 10%.