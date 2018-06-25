Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers taking medicine for hay fever have been warned they could end up being convicted of drug-driving.

Figures obtained by price comparison website Confused.com through Freedom of Information requests show that drug-driving offences in Yorkshire and Humber more than doubled between 2015 and 2017.

Some 597 drivers across the region were charged with driving under the influence of drugs in 2017 - massively up from 249 in 2015.

They included drivers who had taken illegal, prescription and over-the-counter drugs which could have an impact on a motorist’s ability to drive.

Substances found to have been taken included chlorphenamine, hydroxyzine or promethazine – all types of antihistamines to curb symptoms of hay fever.

So far this year, police forces in Yorkshire and Humber have already recorded 84 offences of drug-driving.

But given warnings from the Met Office of high pollen levels , it is feared more motorists may be resorting to stronger medications to keep their symptoms at bay.

Confused,com said some types of antihistamine, particularly older types, can make drivers sleepy and were not necessarily safe to take before jumping behind the wheel.

The website found that 65% of hay fever-suffering motorists in Yorkshire and Humber have driven after taking medication to help their symptoms – and almost one in six of them admitted it affected their ability to drive, including making them drowsy, slowing their reactions or compromising their vision.

Confused,com said more than two thirds of UK drivers favoured clearer warnings on packaging of medication that can affect a motorist’s ability to drive. Two thirds thought doctors and pharmacists should offer clearer advice when prescribing certain medications.

The company has issued a guide outlining the effects of illegal, prescription and over-the-counter drugs and providing information on drug-driving convictions.

In total, one in 10 UK drivers admit to driving after taking drugs of some sort – more than a quarter of them after taking illegal drugs. More than one in six admitted it made them feel drowsy.

Those caught drug-driving could face a minimum of 12-month driving ban, an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “With summer comes hay fever, but this year it really is stinging a lot of drivers. This ‘pollen boom’ means motorists in Yorkshire and Humber are going to be desperately relying on their antihistamines to keep their symptoms at bay.

“But what they may not know is that some can cause drowsiness and seriously affect their ability to drive. If in doubt, they should speak to their doctor or pharmacist for clarity.”