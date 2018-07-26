Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heat rashes, sunstroke and hay fever are some of the conditions we experience in summer.

But there's another condition that's affecting men during this year's heatwave — but they're not complaining.

'Summer penis' is a medically recognised condition which causes the male genitals to appear larger, reports The Mirror .

Few men would grumble about such a condition, particularly as it's harmless.

This should not be confused, however, with summer penile syndrome which would be a reasonable cause for complaint should a bloke find himself with the condition. It causes redness, swelling and itching on his genitals. Ouch.

Tracy Moore, of MEL Magazine , coined the term 'summer penis' after noticing several cases where men claimed their privates had become larger in the heat.

(Image: Getty Images)

But there is a little bad news; the penis only appears bigger because you drink more fluids when it's hot. This in combination with sweating makes the skin appear bloated.

American urologist Jamin Brahmbhatt said: “Summer or winter, your penis size should remain the same.

“When it’s cold outside, your body does try to maintain its internal heat, and therefore things may appear to be more contracted. Blood vessels near the skin contract to maintain the internal heat. However, this type of body heat regulation should not affect the overall size of your penis.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He added: “When it’s hot outside, your body does try to evaporate the heat through sweat.

“Also when it’s hot outside, you may take in more water, which may in combination with the sweating make it appear like your body or skin is bloated. And that may give you the perception that things are larger.”

However, Dudley Danoff, author of The Ultimate Guide To Male Sexual Health, believes 'summer penis' is all to do with Vasodilation, which is the widening of blood vessels.

His theory is that hot temperatures can cause blood vessels to swell to their limit and be filled "to the max" with blood, making an erect penis appear 'larger'.

He added that he doesn't think it's a cause for concern, but instead something to be celebrated.

"There’s a reason why people don’t take honeymoons to the North Pole. They go to Hawaii. There’s a reason why a hot tub is attractive for romance," he said.