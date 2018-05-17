Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired GP with more than 30 years experience as a family doctor has broken her silence over the plan to close Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Dr Hester Dunlop used to work in the same Skelmanthorpe practice as Dr Steve Ollerton, chairman of the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and architect of the proposed shake-up of local hospital services.

Dr Dunlop, who lives in Golcar, has been working behind the scenes with campaigners opposing plans to close HRI in Lindley, replace it with a 62-bed urgent care centre across the road and transfer A&E services to Halifax, but felt unable to speak out publicly until her retirement last month.

Now she is urging health workers to make their views known in the wake of last week’s decision by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to order a fundamental review of the plan.

“The CCG needs to hear directly from health workers,” she said. “I know how difficult it can be for people to speak out but I am willing to be their mouthpiece. We must present clear evidence that this town will not be able to meet peoples’ health needs if HRI is torn down, which is the CCG’s ultimate plan.”

Dr Dunlop said the main impact would be to replaced HRI with a 62-bed unit “only as big as the private hospital at Birkby.”

People were also worried about journey times to Calderdale Royal Hospital from the south side of Huddersfield on congested roads.

Another issue was ambulance response times, Dr Dunlop said, adding: “Getting an ambulance to turn up in timely fashion is getting more and more difficult.”

Dr Dunlop welcomed Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s call for a fundamental review of the plan to downgrade HRI, but questioned whether the three-month review process was long enough to result in “drastic” changes to the closure plan.

Dr Dunlop, who started in general practice in 1985 and has worked in various parts of Huddersfield, mainly in the Colne Valley, said the CCG’s plan sought to put more emphasis on care “in the community.”

“I have no argument with the aspiration to move care closer to home “ she said. “But it’s simply unrealistic to expect primary care to pick up the slack without proper investment.

“We are often overlooked when there are cuts as we don’t have a single building to defend, but we are the bedrock of the whole system.

“Getting a GP appointment when you need it can feel like winning the lottery and patients and staff are frustrated and stressed.

“I know many people in Golcar and Salendine Nook are very worried about the uncertainties they face and I share that concern.”

Thousands of Huddersfield patients were left stunned after a doctor decided to call time on his two practices after saying a lack of funding meant patients’ safety could be at risk.

Clifton House and Nook Group Practice is run by Dr Ilyas Ahmad and has two surgeries - Clifton House Surgery on Church Street in Golcar and Nook Surgery at the Salendine Shopping Centre on Moor Hill Road, Salendine Nook.

It cares for the needs of 4,500 patients and some say they have been left in limbo by Dr Ahmad’s announcement that he will stop providing health care from the end of June.

Dr Dunlop said she had “no beef” with individuals involved in drawing up the closure plan, adding: “I fully understand the difficulties the managers and doctors involved faced in making these decisions.”

But she said it had been a mistake for the CCG not to have a “plan B” to present to the public.

“I don’t see that the people of Huddersfield really want it and the public have not really had a proper say in this,” she added. “If there had been a Plan B it would have been better.”

Commenting on the work of the Hands Off HRI and Let’s Save HRI groups, she said: “I’m really proud of the way both campaigns have taken this up and won’t allow it to drop. That shows the resilience of Huddersfield folk.”

To help health workers come forward and speak in confidence, Dr Dunlop is helping to set up a Health Workers Together Group as part of the Hands Off HRI campaign. Ring her on 07899903866 or email info.handsoffhri@gmail.com