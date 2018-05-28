Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former University of Huddersfield student has launched an allergy blog to try and break people’s stigma about what it is like living with a severe food allergy.

Daniel Kelly, 25, is now a creative designer for Ted Baker and has created an eye-catching campaign to highlight the right and wrong way to administer an adrenaline auto-injector pen and he also runs an allergy blog.

The work he has done has been officially backed by the charity The Anaphylaxis Campaign.

The campaign previously supported Daniel when, as a final year student at Huddersfield University, he created an allergy magazine titled ‘May Contain’ which aimed to increase awareness of severe allergy.

Daniel said: “Anaphylaxis is very personal to me. I have suffered with a severe nut allergy since I was five years old. I was shocked to discover around 20 people die each year due to anaphylaxis, yet the majority of people in the UK don’t know how to use an Epi-Pen (an adrenaline auto-injector) correctly.

“Due to films such as Pulp Fiction and Horrible Bosses the majority of people in the UK think that you should administer the Epi-Pen into the heart when in fact, you administer the Epi-Pen in the side of the leg. To highlight this issue, I asked a range of prolific artist, such as Thomas Herger, to illustrate ‘How not to use the Epi-Pen” and the three simple steps it takes to administer an Epi-pen correctly.

“Combining my personal experience with my professional life in brand messaging and design, I feel a responsibility to raise awareness and make more people familiar with the adrenaline auto-injector. Touch wood, I have never had to use my adrenaline, but I’ve had a few very serious allergic reactions and had to be rushed to hospital. You just never know.”

As part of the blog launch, Daniel worked with two artists to illustrate both the wrong and right way to administer an EpiPen, saying: “It really annoyed me that in movies they always portray administering the adrenaline auto-injector incorrectly. I wanted to highlight this issue in a humorous way, and also show the public how to use the adrenaline auto-injector correctly.”

Lynne Regent, Chief Executive of the Anaphylaxis Campaign, said: “Teenagers and young people are a particular risk group of dying as a result of a severe allergic reaction. If you are prescribed adrenaline auto-injectors, make sure you know how and when to use them; they may save your life. Our free online AllergyWise courses are a great resource to help with your training.”

You can view Daniel’s allergy blog at www.may-contain.com and reach him on Twitter and Instagram @maycontain_uk.