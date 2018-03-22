Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

GPS technology will be used to help people with dementia lead safer lives.

The global positioning system (GPS) tracker allows people to trace a device connected to a loved one remotely.

Kirklees Council’s Cabinet has backed a series of innovative ideas after getting an extra £1.1m it hadn’t expected from the Government for adult social care.

And while the one-off funding has been described as a “sticking plaster” Kirklees Council has been able to add it to £1.6m from a business rates pool to give adult social care an extra £2.7m.

Clr Cathy Scott, Cabinet member for Adults and Public Health, said: “We’re investing money in GPS tracking for people with dementia and learning difficulties.

“It enables positive risk taking, whilst providing family members with reassurance they can be found if they don’t have resources looking after them 24 hours.”

The GPS idea is part of a wider investment in technology and equipment to enable people to remain as independent as possible later in life or if they have mobility or learning difficulties.

Other ideas to be rolled out include sensors fitted in homes which alert family members if a loved one leaves.

It will also fund specialist hoists, posture chairs and turning devices to support people with limited mobility.

Clr Scott added: “Of course the money is also just a sticking plaster until the Government comes up with a sustainable way of funding this vital work – which is a challenge to councils all over the country – and which is so desperately needed.

“This one-off funding is not going to be refused by us, but it needs something sustainable, year on year so we know we are going to be able to provide these services.”