Huddersfield man Mac Gibson has just become one of only 5% of people diagnosed with lung cancer to survive more than 10 years yet he was told he was incurable and would die within a year.

The NHS couldn’t help, so his daughter Lesley, a therapist and journalist, found alternative treatments. Here, Lesley, of Holmfirth, tells their story.

Sitting anxiously beside my parents in a top London consultant’s clinic I waited for my father’s scan results.

What the doctor said was astonishing: “I’m having trouble seeing any cancer at all.”

Just a few months before, dad had been diagnosed with incurable, untreatable lung cancer. At Huddersfield Royal Infirmary a doctor had pointed to a 3cm tumour on a scan photo and said: “This is Adenocarcinoma. It doubles within a year.”

He’d been told radiotherapy might buy time, but he didn’t want his last months spoiled by hospital appointments. Like most men I’ve known, dad was sceptical about any kind of ‘healing’. But he knew I’d had clients who believed they’d benefited.

“Can you help?” he asked.

At the time, I split my week between writing features for the Daily Mail and doing Bi-Aura therapy. I’ve had healing ability since childhood. When someone was in pain if I put my hands nearby I could feel tingling and pain in my own fingers. The person felt heat coming from my hands. Often their pain would disappear.

But I wanted to be a journalist and this unusual ability made me feel uncomfortable, embarrassed even. I trained as a reporter and kept the healing secret, helping only family and friends.

In 2000 I developed Repetitive Strain Injury in my arms.

I interviewed Helen Geddes, a Bi-Aura therapist. I tried the healing and it worked. Like me, she felt people’s pain as trapped energy in the bio-energy field, also known as the aura, using the sensitivity in her hands. Like me, she then drew out the trapped energy using her hands like magnets to boost healing. She recognised my healing potential and encouraged me to train. I was so impressed I booked onto a course.

When dad asked me to help I was terrified. What if I was too upset? What if I built up my family’s hopes and he died anyway? But I had to try.

My sisters Dawn and Joanne and I spent hours scouring the internet for alternative remedies. I spoke to integrated medicine doctors (they use both conventional and complementary treatments) who were getting amazing results with natural healing.

I was astonished to find not just one, but dozens of suggested remedies and therapists, including homeopaths and acupuncturists. With the help of enlightened experts, including charity Yes to Life, I devised a plan.

To help dad fight cancer naturally we were advised to supercharge his immune system. This meant first detoxifying his body as toxins are believed to cause cancer. Next he needed to boost his system with vitamins and minerals and eat an alkaline, superfood diet. The third weapon in our armoury was Bi-Aura therapy.

I ordered detoxifying foot patches, said to draw out toxins, and ZNatural, a detoxifier made from volcanic mineral zeolite. I bought vitamins and other supplements designed for cancer patients from charity Penny Brohn. Mum bought fruit and vegetables in many colours – especially leafy green and purple veg. This provides an alkaline diet – most diets are too acidic.

I drove from Surrey to Yorkshire once a month and did therapy daily for three days with ‘distant’ sessions (psychic healing) in between. I cleared trapped energy from dad’s aura until it flowed better and imagined healing energy shooting through my fingers like a laser, killing the cancer cells. I visualised the consultant telling us: “The cancer has gone.”

There is evidence that thought is powerful and thinking positively can boost whatever treatment a patient receives. Some doctors believe thoughts influence our biology and even create our reality. I taught dad relaxation and positive thinking exercises and took him bowling – it’s important to do what we love because joy eases stress and makes life worth living.

Within three months dad’s symptoms – a cough, shoulder pain, bloody phlegm and loss of appetite and energy – had eased.

A US doctor claimed to be curing cancer with a drug called LDN, said to boost the immune system. The NHS wouldn’t prescribe it so I got it privately.

After six months dad was symptom-free. Dad’s Huddersfield consultant said a scan would be a waste of NHS money because dad was dying. I insisted he was transferred to London’s University College Hospital to see one of the UK’s leading chest specialists.

That’s how we came to be sitting in Dr Jeremy George’s office, waiting for the scan results on March 17, 2008. Dr George was so astonished the mass diagnosed as Adenocarcinoma had vanished he did a scan every six months for five years. They showed the tiny ‘hot’ area getting smaller, until it disappeared completely and dad was discharged.

We’re telling our story because we want people to know that even if the NHS offers no cure, there are other options; there’s still hope. We’ll never know what healed my father. No-one can say if it was positive thinking, healing, diet and supplements, LDN (which he still takes) or, as Dr George suggested, a ‘spontaneous remission’.

Dr Julian Kenyon, the UK’s leading expert on integrated cancer treatment, said: “What happened with your father is very exciting. A sensitive healer can feel the disturbance in someone’s energy field and should be able to address it. There’s scientific evidence this might work.”

Dr Kenyon runs the Dove Clinic in London and Winchester. Half his patients have advanced cancer.

I believe we all have remarkable healing potential. Therapists may be catalysts and cheerleaders who help activate and boost this but, ultimately, a person heals themselves. What works for one may not suit another; we must find our own path and we all have a time to die.

Lesley is based in Hepworth, Holmfirth, phone 07702 835021. She works with pets, including horses, as well as people.

For more information on Bi-Aura, go to www.bi-aura.com or phone 01661 844899.

However, dad healed. What matters is that he’s had the extra years he wanted. He’s been right beside my mother, Sue, my sisters and me through intense joy and deep sorrow; helped me come home to Yorkshire with two small daughters of my own when I lost my husband; experienced the joy of watching his four granddaughters grow up.

He’s now 81 and can’t walk far. He gets breathless because of another lung condition, emphysema, and scarring from pneumonia. But we hope he’ll be with us, to love and be loved, for many more years.