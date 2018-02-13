Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 50 runners are set for a Valentine’s Day relay run from Huddersfield to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

Pairs of runners have agreed to carry a baton for a mile in a rush-hour relay challenge against a car in a protest at plans to reduce services at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

A total of 55 runners have signed up to the challenge which will see two groups of runners setting off from the Sands recreation ground at Holmfirth at 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

The route from Holmfirth to the Halifax hospital is around 12 miles.

A third wave of runners will set off from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at 4.15pm.

Former marathon runner Sean Doyle, 50, of Brockholes, who is helping to organise the event, said supporters included Holmfirth Harriers, Stadium Runners, Stainland Lions, Acre Street Runners and Park Run participants.

He said the Valentine’s theme was about ‘loving your hospital’ and was part of the campaign to prevent the downgrading of A&E services at HRI.

“The A&E situation is about getting people to hospital as quickly as possible. The journey times from Huddersfield to Halifax we have been told in official documents about the proposals are a farce. We know that Holmfirth is a long way from Calderdale Royal Hospital and in rush-hour the journey takes a lot longer.”

Sean, who hit the headlines in 2013 when he suffered a cardiac arrest ahead of the Huddersfield Park Run, will carry the baton in wave one.

Three cars will be involved in the relay. They are being driven by Dave Riley, Sue Kitching and Chris Dronsfield.