The stark need for organ donors has not been lost on one HRI nurse whose partner has been unwell for years.

Nicki Schofield of Almondbury, who works in intensive care, has watched her diabetic partner Jonny Beddard suffer with serious health troubles since they met.

The dad of three has had Type 1 diabetes since he was a child and poor kidney function, leaving him facing a lifetime of blood transfusions and days in hospital receiving dialysis.

His diabetes meant his kidneys had started to deteriorate severely during his teens and the condition led to blood vessels in his eyes popping on two occasions.

He was anaemic and tired and eventually his kidney function became dangerously low.

But just four months ago Jonny, 33, had a life changing opportunity for a double transplant and it has transformed his life and his family's.

He received a new kidney and pancreas and is on the road to being fighting fit again.

He now has three kidneys and two pancreases – as the old organs aren’t removed.

There is also no need for dialysis as the new pancreas is coping with his insulin levels.

Now during Organ Donation Week, following her other half's rapid recovery, Nicki is urging everyone to consider registering for organ donation.

“I’ve got my boyfriend back and the kids have their dad back," she said.

“He was so poorly - there is a massive, massive difference.

"We are so grateful to the recipient and her family for him being able to have this transplant. “

The donor was a young woman and the five hour transplant operation was carried out at Manchester Royal Infirmary in April.

Nine days later – and hailed a “record breaker” for such a speedy recovery, Jonny was able to return home to Huddersfield, where he lives with Nicki and daughters aged 13 and 12 and their nine-year-old son.

Jonny, a fork lift truck driver and team leader, is now back and work and saying that he feels like a new man.

He is eating healthily, with no salt and very few takeaways, with a view to protecting his new organs.

The new organs are also situated in different places inside his body to where they naturally occur so he has been banned from playing contact sports to protect them.

“It has totally transformed my life from where I was," he said.

"Before I was breathless, I was always tired even going upstairs.

“Now I can go on bike rides, long walks and play football with my little lad. Everyone says I look 10 times better. I feel like a new person.

“There could have been a wait for up to two years so I know I have been so lucky.

"If my donor hadn’t been on the register I would not be here to tell this story.

"I can now look forward to life with Nicki and my kids and that for us all, means everything.”

Another welcome improvement for Jonny is he no longer has to inject himself up to seven times a day with insulin, including every time he eat.

He added: "People used to stare in restaurants when we were out, which wasn’t very nice for our family.

"They were obviously wondering what I was doing.”

Nicki, who works in ICU at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, is relatively accustomed to the organ donor process but was unaware of the recipient process and, as yet, they do not know the identity of the donor.

She says to anyone thinking of joining the register this week: “Please do it.

"It feels surreal - it is so wonderful.

"Jonny’s life has been saved and for that we are so happy and grateful.”