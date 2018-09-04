Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital appointment “no shows” have cost the NHS more than £800,000 this year alone in Huddersfield .

Between January and June, 6,892 people either completely failed to turn up for a consultant outpatient appointment – having given no prior warning – or turned up too late to be seen.

That works out as 38 every day, on average - more than £4,500 out of taxpayers' pockets.

Each outpatient appointment costs the NHS an estimated £120.

That means the total value of missed appointments commissioned by Greater Huddersfield CCG stands at around £827,000 for the first six months of 2018.

Thankfully the vast majority of patients did attend their appointments.

The figures show a total of 101,571 people did turn up for an outpatient appointment during the same period.

That means patients failed to turn up 6.4% of the time.

Put another way: roughly one patient in 16 in Greater Huddersfield is failing to turn up for their outpatient appointment, and failing to call ahead to let the relevant hospital know.

Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Greater Huddersfield CCG were approached for comment.

Across England as a whole, 2.9 million people were “no shows” at consultant outpatient appointments in January to June this year.

That has cost the NHS an estimated £346 million.

The overall “no-show” rate is 8.6%, or roughly one patient in 12.

London dominates the list of places with the worst records.

Lewisham and City & Hackney have the highest “no-show” rates of all, at 14.7% apiece.

That means roughly one in seven patients simply doesn’t show up.

Tower Hamlets, Islington, Camden, Southwark, Lambeth, Brent, Barking & Dagenham, Newham and Greenwich come next.

Manchester has the worst record outside London, with one in eight patients (13.2%) failing to turn up for their appointment.

Wakefield in Yorkshire has the most reliable patients.

The “no-show” rate there was just 3.6% between January and June.

The figures come from hospital monitoring data published by NHS Digital.