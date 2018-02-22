The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The dirtiest place in your home is not the toilet.

In fact, the smallest room in the house is far cleaner than the dirtiest place, according to hygiene experts.

A study by American public health organisation NSF International found that dishcloths and sponges in the kitchen contained the greatest numbers of germs.

The study of 22 family homes found that three-quarters of the dishcloths studied contained coliform bacteria. Coliform bacteria comes from the E Coli family which is found in poo. Yuck.

The bacteria was also found in nearly half (45%) of kitchen sinks, more than a quarter (27%) of toothbrush holders and 9% of bathroom handles.

And a new episode of the BBC series Trust Me, I'm a Doctor showed that antibacterial wipes and sprays aren't much use at keeping the germs at bay.

The programme showed that bacteria and fungi returned to surfaces just an hour after they were cleaned, reports the Cambridge News .

It's been calculated that the amount of bacteria on a kitchen sponge or cloth may be 200,000 times more than what's on your toilet seat.

So what's the best way to keep that nasty stuff on your kitchen sponge or cloth to a minimum? You could dunk it in bleach once a week, or you could stick it in the microwave or dishwasher, according to Good Housekeeping .

You can find out more on Trust Me, I'm a Doctor on BBC iPlayer.