People with healthy teeth could reduce their visits to the dentist to once every two years, a patients' health group has said.

Kirklees Healthwatch has backed a bid for people to cut back on their NHS check ups.

That's because with a chronic shortage of NHS appointments in the borough, they believe it will open up vital dental care to more people.

Over the past five years the shocking lack of NHS dental care in Kirklees has been widely condemned by politicians and patient support groups.

Things have been so bad that charity Dentaid, which normally operates in poverty stricken Africa or Asia, has been offering free checks and emergency treatment in parts of North Kirklees.

The NHS acknowledged the crisis and last June said it was making hundreds more NHS places available in the north of the borough.

Helen Wright from Healthwatch Kirklees, said: “Some people with healthy teeth are visiting dentists every six months when they don’t need to.

"It may be possible to increase the check up to nine, 12, 18 or even 24 months - the maximum for an adult.

"If we can change the system we could transfer thousands of appointments from checking adults with healthy teeth, to treating patients in pain.

"We are starting a public information campaign so that everyone understands if and when it is possible to increase the check-up interval.

"We have produced leaflets, a short animated film and are getting the word out through local organisations, mailings, websites and social media.

"The message is, if you have a healthy mouth and teeth, clean your teeth well with fluoride toothpaste and have a healthy lifestyle, adults may not need to have a check-up every six months.

"We want people to talk to their dentist about this – to ask if they can go from six to 12 months between visits."

Sara Hurley, Chief Dental Officer for England said, “The progress of the Healthwatch initiative to tackle the perception and attitudes that surround the outdated model of a one-size-fits-all six month dental check-up, continues apace.

"In exploring public attitudes and supporting professional adherence to the official guidance on dental recall, the prospect of targeting access to those most in need and improving oral health is readily achievable."

With the support of the Chief Dental Officer for England, Healthwatch organisations in West Yorkshire are working with local dentists, the NHS England dental commissioning team in Leeds, and Public Health England to change attitudes of patients and dentists.

Emma Wilson, NHS England’s Head of Co-Commissioning (Yorkshire & Humber) commented: “Since September 2017 we have been talking with local dentists about best practice in recall and sending out monthly information on their practice’s performance.

"There are many reasons for difference in recall intervals such as the area in which the practice works and the community they serve, but this project is exploring if we can release capacity in general dental services by ensuring that NHS guidance is implemented by all clinical colleagues across the locality."