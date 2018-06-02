Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hair loss is not just a problem for men.

An estimated one in three women suffer from thinning hair, with numbers rising to around 50% over the age of 60. There’s even a condition called female pattern baldness. So, if your hair is not the crowning glory it once was you’re not alone.

Leading UK hair and scalp specialist Eva Proudman says the distress caused by hair loss is often underestimated by members of the medical profession and many sufferers don’t seek expert help until it may be too late for restorative treatment. “People will go to their GP, but most doctors don’t have training in hair and scalp conditions,” she explained. “Doctors see hair loss as a cosmetic thing.” And yet the most common hair problem she encounters, telogen effluvium (a general thinning of the hair) is entirely treatable.

The former owner of global hair extension company Raccoon International, Eva is now a qualified trichologist who works peripatetically at clinics around the country. She has just started seeing her first clients in Yorkshire at the newly-opened Northern Hair Loss Clinic, Huddersfield, run by hairdresser Hayley Jennings, who specialises in non-surgical treatments for hair loss.

Eva uses a microscope to examine a client’s scalp but also examines their lifestyles because many hair loss conditions relate to stress, life events, health problems, and diet. Even prolonged dental treatments, such as root canal work, can cause hair loss.

“With telogen effluvium there’s always an underlying cause,” she says. “It’s not a hair loss condition as such, it’s a disruption to the hair’s growth cycle. It comes months after whatever’s caused it, so you have to look back. But people begin to panic they’re going bald and start not to wash their hair as much.

“I’ve seen a woman who had been in intensive care a few months before and was only washing her hair once every three weeks because it had got so thin she was afraid to do it.

“The condition can be corrected with diet and supplements. And it’s important to keep washing the hair. Washing hair more frequently is good, as is brushing and combing.”

But Eva is quick to point out that simply taking self-prescribed food supplements may only add to the problem. She says: “If you think you have a hair problem then don’t just go and buy some supplements because they might not be targeting what the problem is – and, if you subsequently have a blood test, they can mask the cause.”

If she believes there is a nutritional or hormonal problem, Eva refers clients back to their GP, requesting a blood profile, and has found that some NHS practices are more willing than others to investigate the causes of alopecia.

Some types of hair loss are not as easily treated as telogen effluvium, however, and can be caused by hormone imbalances or auto-immune conditions. Female pattern baldness, similar to male pattern baldness, leads to a thinning, particularly on the top of the scalp, and is related to hormone levels. It is relatively common, particularly after the menopause, and thought to be hereditary. It can also affect women with polycystic ovary syndrome, who have abnormal hormone levels.

Property PR consultant Louise French, a client at the Northern Hair Loss Clinic, has suffered from thinning hair for the past decade but was recently diagnosed with female pattern baldness. She was self-conscious about the condition and went to Hayley to have a semi-permanent mesh hair piece bonded to her natural hair, but is now hoping to reverse some of the hair loss by using a topical treatment spray, Minoxidil, prescribed by Eva. There are already signs that some hair growth is returning. “I think in my case it probably is hereditary,” she says, “as I have a twin sister and she has noticed some thinning. But I also think it relates to stress.”

Many women will experience hair thinning after the menopause and hormone replacement therapy or topically-applied oestrogen can help. But it’s the auto-immune alopecia conditions that are the most difficult to treat. These can cause large areas of the scalp to shed hair and may result in total baldness. But even for these patients there’s hope as, if caught in time, the hair loss can be slowed. As Eva explains: “People sit and worry and look things up on the internet and get themselves into a really bad place. We give them a diagnosis and a range of options and they go out feeling better because they have some control.” And for those who have already lost a lot of hair, modern, semi-permanent, hair pieces can be the answer.

Among other common scalp problems that Eva sees are dandruff, itchy skin, contact dermatitis and allergies.

Dandruff and itchiness can be caused by an overproduction of yeast on the scalp, which is then fed by the oils (sebum) created by glands in the skin. Why does the yeast overgrow? Eva says this can be a result of anything from stress and illness to the over-consumption of chocolate, dairy products and, of all things, white wine (because it has a high sugar content that encourages the yeast). Wine drinkers take note; red wine is less of a problem.

The scalp can also react to chemicals and hair care products. Contact dermatitis will flare up immediately and, Eva warns, it’s highly likely that a contact reaction will develop into an allergic reaction. That’s why anyone using a hair colouring product containing paraphenylenediamine (PPD) should have a patch test. “You should always patch test, every time,” says Eva, “because an allergy can develop at any time. We’ve seen some really bad cases, where someone’s face has swelled up because they didn’t patch test.” Her advice is to follow the manufacturer’s advice to the letter. Even a small reaction could be significant.

Eva will be visiting Huddersfield once a month to meet clients. A consultation is £125. See northernhairlossclinic.co.uk for more information.

Hair facts and top tips

The average person has 100,000 or more hairs on their head. The oldest hairs will be up to seven years old. Between 85% and 90% of hair is in the anagen growth phase, when hair grows around half a centimetre a month.

Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, is important for a healthy auto-immune system and for hair growth. Many people in the UK, during the winter months, are deficient in Vitamin D, so now it’s summer, get out and about in the fresh air.

Vegans and vegetarians and those on fad diets or low-fat diets may be missing out on the complete proteins, oils and iron essential for healthy hair growth, so watch what you eat.

Many women experience hair loss after pregnancy - this is normal up to nine months after a baby is born.

Most shampoos are a formulation of sodium laureth sulphate with other ingredients. Eva’s advice is to choose one with a pH value of 5.5, which is slightly acidic, matching the pH of the scalp, and helps prevent the growth of fungi and bacteria. Baby shampoos, while gentle, are not necessarily a good option for adults as they have a no-tears neutral pH of 7.

Conditioner should only be applied mid-length to tips of hair and not the scalp. Look for products containing glycerin, a humectant, which pulls moisture into the hair.

Products containing silicon will give an instant shine, but if used every day may cause hair to look lank and dull. If this has already happened Hayley suggests using a specially-formulated ‘cleansing’ shampoo to strip away the build-up.

Heat damages hair, so if using straighteners or hair dryers on a regular basis always apply a protective serum. Hayley says heat damage is one of the most common complaints she sees in her salon.