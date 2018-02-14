The video will start in 8 Cancel

Phrases like 'big baby', 'good girl' and 'delivered' will no longer be acceptable in hospital birthing wards.

The British Medical Journal (BMJ) has produced a guide outlawing language which may cause upset to mums-to-be.

The guide, produced by three birthing experts, aims to replace common phrases which could be considered 'disrespectful' with alternatives that 'empower' women to make decisions.

For example, the guide advises natal unit staff not to use archaic expressions like 'good girl' to encourage women in labour. Instead it recommends the use of 'you're doing really well' instead.

The BMJ has admitted that the guide may prompt accusations of 'political correctness gone mad'.

The guide rules out language that may cause distress; 'a show with some blood in it' should be used instead of 'a bloody show', reports the Hull Daily Mail .

The three authors of the guide are Professor Andrew Weeks, who works at the International Maternal Health Care at the University of Liverpool, Natalie Mobbs, a medical student at Liverpool, and Catherine Williams, a committee member of National Maternity Voices.

Writing in the BMJ, they said: “Language matters as a way of respecting women’s views and ensuring that they are empowered to make decisions.

“The use of insensitive language can be indicative of an underlying malaise, which reveals underlying attitudes and prejudices.

“It is essential that we achieve respectful practice, ensuring that women have complete understanding and control of their own care."

“Good communication during the birthing process is critical to good maternity care, but achieving a shift in deeply ingrained language, and the thinking it reflects, is difficult.

“There is a fine line between changing terminology to integrate language which is more respectful, inclusive, and less intimidating for the mother, and substituting vague, verbose language which hinders the original message.”

The guide suggests avoiding the phrase "terminate pregnancy". Instead women should be told it is a "compassionate induction".

Writing in the BMJ, the three authors said: "Although eyes may roll at the thought of 'political correctness gone mad,' the change is well founded.

"Firstly, intra-partum care must keep in pace with and reflect changes in societal norms and expectations."

They said the clinician should 'ensure that the woman is in control of and involved in what is happening to her'."

'The role of birth attendant is no longer “owner” of the situation but “facilitator” of the health services,' they wrote in the journal.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said it will 'abide by these principles' in its own guidelines issued to its members.