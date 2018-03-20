Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health ministers were asked once again to say when they will rule on the future of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker asked during a Question and Answer session in the House of Commons: “The Independent Reconfiguration Panel’s report on the downgrading of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary is sitting on the Secretary of State’s desk, and I have been told that it will be made public in due course.

“Can we now have the exact date it will be published?”

The IRP has assessed the business case for downgrading HRI and has made recommendations to Mr Hunt, but no-one other than ministers and the IRP knows what is in the report.

Local MPs, plus campaigners, are working to prevent the changes to HRI and are urging a response.

It’s aside from the Judicial Review secured by the Hands Off HRI team, which was granted by a court last week and is set to be heard in June.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt did not answer Mrs Walker’s question, instead Stephen Barclay, minister of state, replied: “I am aware of the issues raised by (Calderdale and Kirklees) councils and understand that local campaigners have referred it to Judicial Review. Given the imminent legal proceedings it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.

“A decision on referral to me by local councils will be made in due course.”

It’s not the first time Mrs Walker has asked Mr Hunt questions on the issue, which have been dodged.

After the session, Mrs Walker said: “I am really frustrated that the Minister is merely repeating the same answer he gave to my previous written questions. I will be looking to raise a Point of Order with the Speaker about the Minister’s response, as local people have the right to know about the future of our health services.”