The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One group of new mums have decided to get fit by going to the gym ... but not your usual kind of keep fit gym.

For they have ended up in the boxing ring!

Melissa Bamforth and her good friend Donna Senior who had babies around the same time were having lunch one day and chewing the cud over how best to lose their ‘baby bellies’.

(Image: Andy Catchpool)

Donna, a married 34-year-old mother-of-three from Longwood, said: “My third child, Alfie, was born on October 15 last year.

“Melissa and I really wanted to exercise but had hectic lifestyles so finding somewhere we could take out children wasn’t easy to find.

“But Melissa contacted Mark Reynolds who runs a gym for Rawthorpe Amateur Boxing Club at a former mill in Tanyard Road, Milnsbridge, and asked if he could help.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“He agreed to give it a trial and we’ve been going for about 10 weeks now. It’s just worked out absolutely perfectly.

“Mark leads the classes and while the children play we mums set about getting fit! We do circuit training and sometimes a bit of boxing with Mark in the ring which can be quite entertaining.

“Even though I’m not really a sporty kind of girl I really enjoy it and it’s a good way of getting out of the house, chatting to other mums and meeting new people.

(Image: Andy Catchpool)

“And I’m getting rid of my baby belly. I’m getting there. It is going down though I think I have lost inches rather than weight.

“And it’s proved really popular with the group attracting 20 to 30 mums every week.”

The group runs from 9.30am-11am on Mondays and Fridays and costs £4 per session.