Just over 200 years ago a British surgeon and apothecary, James Parkinson, identified the symptoms of an ailment that he called ‘Shaking Palsy.’

Today we know the condition as Parkinson’s disease.

It affects around one in 500 people in the UK but the number of sufferers – including top comedian Sir Billy Connolly – is expected to increase over the next decade as our ageing population grows. More and more families will be living with the condition.

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali was another high-profile sufferer and while many of us know something about Parkinson’s – it can cause tremors, for example – a diagnosis is often alarming, particularly to younger patients who may think of the condition as one that affects only the old.

But one in 20 of those diagnosed each year are under the age of 40, and tremors are not necessarily the first symptom a patient notices.

As Sarah Higgins, Parkinson’s Specialist Nurse based in Huddersfield, explains: “About 50% of patients have tremors and those who haven’t can be quite shocked when they are diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“But there are lots of other physical symptoms – any sort of slowness of movement, rigidity or stiffness, and reduced arm swings when you walk. The lack of arm swings is something we notice as soon as people walk into the clinic.”

Parkinson’s can also cause bladder and bowel problems, muscle cramps, dizziness, fatigue and a whole raft of other symptoms.

But the good news about the condition is that it can be managed and there’s help and support for sufferers. As Sarah says: “It’s not curable, but you can manage the symptoms and it’s quite a liveable condition. People can function quite normally with it. It’s progressive, without a doubt, but it’s a slow progression.”

The Parkinson’s UK Huddersfield Branch also supports people with the condition and their carers. It recently hosted a World Parkinson’s Day event at Huddersfield Town Hall to raise awareness of the disease.

Among those who attended were Oakes couple Raymond and Cynthia Milnes. Raymond, 79, a former building surveyor, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s two years ago.

Although he had developed the classic tremors in his hands, Cynthia says she had started to notice he was also having difficulties with his memory.

As Raymond explained: “My wife has a hearing problem and if she asked me to say something again I couldn’t remember what I’d been saying.”

He now uses a walking frame and a walking stick and they’ve had adaptations to their home. Parkinson’s hasn’t stopped them from travelling but they have found going on holiday, or even out for the day, much more challenging.

Raymond’s mobility issues have been compounded by the fact that at 56 he had to retire because of a form of arthritis that affects his spine.

“We have found that public toilets are difficult to access,” says Cynthia. “There aren’t any in Huddersfield and we’ve had to ask to use toilets in shops. I’ve had to explain that because of the Parkinson’s when he wants to go to the toilet he has to go straight away.”

While Raymond developed Parkinson’s relatively late in life and is, perhaps, more typical, some patients start noticing symptoms much earlier.

Elizabeth Mosley, 70, from Skelmanthorpe, was diagnosed at the age of just 55 and had to give up work six years later. She and her husband Fred are occasional attenders at the Parkinson’s UK Huddersfield group.

Elizabeth says the children at the school where she was working as a dinner lady had started to notice her hands were shaking. She explained: “I couldn’t clean the plates fast enough and the children asked me if I was cold because I was shaking. I knew then it was time to go.”

Fortunately Elizabeth is still mobile and able to get out and about, although in the past 12 months she has experienced greater fatigue, balance issues and a general slowing down. Even simply tasks, such as getting dressed, can prove challenging.

Parkinson’s is not just a life-changer for the patient, it also affects families and carers. As Fred says: “I took voluntary redundancy from my job in a warehouse at 63. Before I did very little around the house, now I have to pull my finger out. There are certain things that I have to do. She struggles to walk a distance now and we used to like walking.”

The couple attend an exercise class for Parkinson’s patients at Shelley Village Hall every Monday morning and Elizabeth still enjoys sewing – a skill that she has managed to retain.

Anyone who suspects they may have Parkinson’s symptoms should first consult their GP, who can refer them to a neurologist.

Parkinson’s nurse Sarah says not everyone will need a brain scan to diagnose the condition. She explained: “Patients should be seen by a consultant within 10 or 12 weeks and treatment can begin straight away.

“If the consultant needs to know more they ask for a DaTSCAN, which is like an MRI scan but more in depth. Leeds General Infirmary is the nearest hospital that does them.

“Once someone has had a diagnosis they will be referred to me.”

Sarah runs clinics at Acre Mills and Oaklands Health Centre.

However, further help and advice is available from Parkinson’s UK Huddersfield branch, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at Longley Park Golf Club in Maple Street, Huddersfield. It also runs chair yoga classes and hosts speakers.

For more details visit parkinsons.org.uk/huddersfield or call the secretary Karen Hobson on 01484 680349.