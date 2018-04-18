The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pest control experts have issued a warning about a deadly virus carrying mosquito which has invaded the UK.

The Asian tiger mosquito was accidentally introduced to Europe in the 1970s and has since spread through much of southern Europe.

The small black and white daytime biting insect has since been gradually pushed northwards and eggs and larvae have been discovered in the southeast of England.

The Asian tiger mosquito, which flourishes in areas of standing water, carries debilitating and even deadly viruses such as chikungunya and dengue fever.

(Image: Getty Images)

The UK is home to more than 30 types of native mosquito species which proliferate in warmer weather.

Some of these native insects bite and create a general nuisance but none are as dangerous to public health as the invading Asian tiger mosquito.

A full list of these pests can be found on the British Pest Control Association (BPCA) website .

Dee Ward-Thompson, technical manager of the BPCA, said: “In terms of the Asian tiger mosquito, it is particularly important that this pest does not get a toe-hold in the UK as it is a species of concern. They can transmit debilitating and even deadly viruses, including chikungunya and dengue fever.

“When it comes to the Asian tiger mosquito, professional pest control is the first line of defence in protecting the general public, both in identifying the spread of this invasive species and controlling the potentially deadly insect if it gains a foothold in the UK.

“Anybody who does come across this insect should contact a professional pest controller, and the GB Non-native Species Secretariat.

“Whilst we recognise that there is no immediate danger to the public, as an industry we need to prepare to deal with this and any other invasive species that threaten public health.

"BPCA members are well-placed to address these issues, supported by the public being vigilant to the situation and being pest aware.”