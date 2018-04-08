Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian Peter Kay has made a fleeting appearance back on stage.

The 44-year-old who cancelled his stand-up tour last year due to “unforeseen family circumstances” made a surprise appearance at the Opera House in Blackpool last night to introduce a charity screening of the last-ever episode of Car Share, his BBC sitcom.

Proceeds from the event are going to the Lily Foundation, which funds research into Mitochondrial disease - but just what is this disease and how does it affect a sufferer?

It is a serious disease with no known cure as we explain below.

As Kay came on stage, the audience gave him a lengthy ovation.

“All right, all right, calm down.”

Fans thought he seemed “full of energy.”

The audience had watched four Car Share episodes including a much anticipated finale.

One audience member said: “He bounded on stage and the crowd was in disbelief. He seemed his usual self, just full of energy. He was on stage no more than a minute.”

Peter said in a statement when he announced the charity screenings: “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps improve the lives of children with mitochondrial disease. I’ve had first hand experience of its work and I’m proud to raise awareness and much-needed funds.”

According to the Lily Foundation, mitochondrial disease is a very serious genetic condition that can affect any person at any time in their life. The term refers not to one specific illness but to a number of diseases caused by faulty mitochondria, the tiny ‘organelles’ present in every cell in our bodies and which are responsible for generating over 90% of the energy we need to live.

What are the symptoms?

When mitochondria fail it can affect any part of the body. A person with mitochondrial disease may suffer from poor growth, seizures, muscle weakness, vision and/or hearing loss, learning disabilities or problems with their heart, lungs, brain or other organs. This makes the condition hard to diagnose, as the symptoms can mimic other serious illnesses.

Is there a cure?

There is currently no cure for mitochondrial disease. However, important steps have been made to make diagnosis faster, easier and less invasive to the patient, and some promising research into effective treatments is underway.