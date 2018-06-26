Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital chiefs have confirmed they are planning £10m upgrades of A&E and intensive care wards at closure threatened Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The move has sparked hope that they are considering a u-turn in the wake of Jeremy Hunt’s refusal to back their plan to close HRI.

Campaigners have cautiously welcomed the news, but HRI bosses could not be drawn on what the multi-million pound revamp meant in the context of the unpopular proposals to move emergency care to Halifax.

They have tried to play down the huge spend, saying it is merely for maintenance.

Documents published for Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s board of directors show they have earmarked £9.7m in total for improvements to the resuscitation area in the emergency department and a refurbishment of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – which receives the most unwell patients from A&E.

Director of Estates for the hospital, Lesley Hill, said: “We have submitted bids for external capital funding to enable us to carry out essential work on a number of areas including our existing Emergency Department resuscitation area and Intensive Care Unit at HRI.

“Both areas currently have a repairs backlog.”

Hands Off HRI chairman, Mike Forster, said the news confirmed rumours they had heard.

He commented: “If they are about to spend that amount of money it would seem like they need to keep it open.

“To spend £10m, it would suggest they are going to save it.

“Hopefully this is the beginning of a u-turn.

“It would be ridiculous to spend that much otherwise, but I would like to see the details of it.”

When hospital chiefs were sent back to the drawing board last month by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP), it did not order them to rule out the plan to merge the two A&Es.

The IRP said the evidence in favour of having one specialist emergency site had been “reinforced” since it was first proposed in 2013 – at that time in Huddersfield not Calderdale – as the circumstances in A&E have “deteriorated”.

The main issue is a lack of experienced emergency doctors to keep two casualty departments open 24/7.

HRI chiefs have been given three months to come up with revised plans in co-operation with councillors and members of the clinical commissioning groups.

An update on progress so far is expected at a meeting of the Calderdale and Kirklees Joint Health and Scrutiny Committee on July 6.

Karl Deitch of campaign group Let’s Save HRI said it looked like hospital bosses were hedging their bets by keeping HRI up to date in case a u-turn was necessary.

He added: “We would like to hope that this is a positive step in the right direction, and logic has prevailed at last.

“It clearly shows that the A&E and ICU are much needed at HRI or they wouldn’t be thinking about spending circa £10m on doing it up.

“But a re-think or u-turn must happen anyway, even if this money is just a short term spend.”

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker said: “I welcome that the trust has recognised the need to invest to address the backlog of emergency work, which is needed to make sure that the Accident and Emergency Unit and the Intensive Care Unit at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary are able to offer the best possible care for patients.

“Huddersfield A&E and ICU need to be properly maintained, and the Trust have a responsibility of care to all patients, to make sure that this continues to be the case for the future.”