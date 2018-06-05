Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 80 people are diagnosed with cancer every day in Yorkshire and the Humber, new figures reveal.

There were 15,608 cases of cancer diagnosed in men and 15,126 in women in Yorkshire and the Humber in 2016, according to figures just released today.

That’s a total of 30,734 new cases, excluding diagnoses for non-melanoma skin cancers, the equivalent of 84 a day.

The most common types of cancer registered in Yorkshire and the Humber were breast cancer in women, 4,353 cases, prostate cancer in men, 3,714 cases, and lung cancer in men, 2,353 cases.

There are also regional variations in how likely people are to be diagnosed with some types of cancer.

Men in Yorkshire and the Humber are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer as men in the south west, with eight cases per 100,000 men in 2016, compared to 5.1 new cases per 100,000 in the south west.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, men were also one-and-a-half times more likely to be diagnosed with cancer of the small intestine, with four new cases per 100,000 men in 2016, compared to 2.6 cases per 100,000 in the north east and West Midlands.

For every 100 cases of cancer diagnosed in men in 2016, there were 48 deaths, while for women there were 44 deaths for every 100 diagnoses.

However, these figures are likely to include the deaths of people diagnosed before 2016.

Across England, in 2016, there were 303,135 cancers registered (excluding non-melanoma skin cancers), according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics. This is equivalent to 828 new cases being diagnosed each day during 2016.

Breast (15.2%), prostate (13.4%), lung (12.7%) and colorectal (11.5%) cancers continue to account for more than half of the cancer registrations in England for all ages combined.

Cancer is primarily a disease of older people, with adults aged 65 years and over accounting for 65.3% of the total cancers registered in 2016.