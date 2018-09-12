Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The second ever confirmed case of monkeypox in the UK has been found in the North of England.

A patient presented with symptoms of the virus at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Public Health England (PHE) confirmed.

The patient had been to Nigeria where it is believed they caught the infection, the Mirror reports.

Last week, a Nigerian naval officer – staying in Cornwall to take part in Navy training exercises – was diagnosed with the disease last week .

PHE, however, said there was 'no UK link' between the two cases.

The bug, which causes the skin to come out in lesions, was first found in monkeys in the 1960s. It was first diagnosed in a human in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While monkeypox is spread by touch it is not easily transmitted between humans.

Most people who contract the infection recover within a few weeks, although severe illness can occur in some people.

Dr Nick Phin, deputy director of the National Infection Service at PHE, said it was "very unusual" to see two cases in this short a period of time.

"We know that in September 2017 Nigeria experienced a large sustained outbreak of monkeypox and since then sporadic cases have continued to be reported," he said.

"It is likely that monkeypox continues to circulate in Nigeria and could therefore affect travellers who are returning from this part of the world, however, it is very unusual to see two cases in such a relatively short space of time.

"We are working hard to contact individuals, including healthcare workers, that might have come into contact with the individual to provide information and health advice."

The second individual was transferred to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital after testing positive for the infection.

Dr Mike Beadsworth, clinical director of the tropical and infectious diseases unit at the hospital, said: "The patient is being cared for on our specialist infectious and tropical diseases unit, by highly trained staff who are experienced in dealing with a variety of infectious diseases.

"All necessary precautions are being taken by specialist staff and there is currently no risk to other staff, patients or visitors."

The first individual is still receiving care at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

More than 50 people have been warned that they may have been exposed to the virus as the Nigerian naval officer is believed to have travelled to the UK on a commercial flight after contracting the disease.

He stayed at a naval based in Cornwall to take part in training exercises before it was confirmed he had the disease on Friday.

Public Health England has contacted passengers that were on the same plane as the man as they may have come into contact with the infection.

It is the first time ever this infection has been diagnosed in the UK, Public Health England (PHE) said.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare virus that can be passed onto humans from animals.

It is a double-stranded DNA virus from the family Poxviridae and the genus Orthopoxvirus.

Usually found in remote parts of central and west Africa, near tropical rainforests, infections in humans have been documented through the handling of infected monkeys.

Other animals that can pass the infection include Gambian giant rats and squirrels.

Another cause of infection includes consuming inadequately cooked meat of the diseased animal.