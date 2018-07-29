Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman whose mental breakdown made her think hikers walking past her home were terrorists has recounted her terrifying ordeal.

Liz Green was sectioned under the Mental Health Act earlier this year after chronic stress and lack of sleep caused her sanity to slip away.

The 40-year-old went through hell and back, and has now written a book about her experience of psychosis and the trauma of her stay at a mental health unit in Kirklees.

Liz, who lives in Upper Denby and works as a life coach, explained she had been caring for a sick friend when she began to neglect herself and lose sleep back in April.

What followed was a weekend where Liz’s mental health unravelled into a nightmare of hallucinations and severe paranoia.

She told the Examiner how she became terrified while watching an act on Britain’s Got Talent and was convinced he had died on stage - and that nobody else had realised he was dead.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It began on Friday 13th, ironically,” she said.

“The lead up to that day I didn’t feel myself at all. I was caring for a friend who was ill herself and had fallen out of my routine and was losing sleep.

“Life started to feel really surreal. I was pacing up and down in the cottage I live in in the middle of the night, tidying stuff.

“I became really frightened watching TV. I was watching Britain’s Got Talent and this act disappeared on stage. I was convinced he’d died and nobody realised except me.

“I was watching the news and seeing the bombings in Syria. I thought the world was ending. My paranoia soared - I believed that weekend that there were young people going round the area with knives.

“I couldn’t go out. Even safe inside my house I wouldn’t stand near the window because I thought someone would shoot me. I could see backpackers walking past my house and I was genuinely scared of them running back to my cottage and blow me up.”

Liz was sectioned under the Mental Health Act within three days, and was admitted to the Priestley Hospital in Dewsbury.

The ten-day experience, she said, left her traumatised.

“I was at my parents’ house and the police arrived - this made me panic even more. They dragged me outside, heels dugs into the ground. I was thinking, ‘what have I done wrong?’.

“I was in hospital for 10 days - I didn’t get a bed for hours. It was the worst experience of my life and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

(Image: Liz Green)

Liz said her stay on the ward was so horrendous, she has since needed private counselling.

“My view from my room was a disused football pitch. I thought I was in some sort of mental hell. I was told they used to do yoga and therapy sessions but they no longer had the funding. All there was, was a so-called ‘zen garden’ which was just a smoking area.

“Luckily, I managed to get some much-needed sleep and I did begin to feel better.”

Four months later, Liz says she is beginning to recover from the episode, and has opened up on her experience of psychosis and being sectioned. Her book, The Day I Got Sectioned, reveals the what is it like to stay on a mental health ward and what it is like to suffer hallucinations.

Liz added: “Some people struggle to talk about experiences that are so traumatic - for me, talking has helped. I wanted to put my story out there in the hopes that it may help anyone else who has gone through or is going through it.”

The Day I Got Sectioned is currently available on Amazon.