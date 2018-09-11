Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shops in Huddersfield will be holding special shopping sessions for people with autism.

Branches of Sainsbury's will be turning down the music and dimming the lights to make shopping less intimidating for autistic people.

They will be joined by branches of The Entertainer and Argos – plus Lloyds and Halifax banks – in putting on 'autism hours' from October 6 to 13.

The campaign has been organised by the National Autistic Society (NAS), the UK's leading charity for people on the autism spectrum and their families.

NAS chief executive Mark Lever said: "With Autism Hour, we want to show retailers the small things they can do to help open up the high street for autistic people.

"Things like staff finding out a bit more about autism and making simple adjustments like turning down music or dimming the lights. It’s often the smallest change that makes the biggest difference."

Stores taking part include: Sainsbury's, Market Street; Sainsbury's, Shorehead; Sainsbury's, Lindley; Sainsbury's, Salendine Nook; The Entertainer, Kingsgate Shopping Centre; Lloyds Bank, Westgate; Halifax, Cloth Hall Street; Argos, Victoria Lane; Argos, Leeds Road.

There are also branches around Kirklees and Calderdale taking part.

For more stores and details of when the autistic hours take place visit NAS's website where there's an interactive map with all the information.

What is autism?

Autism is a lifelong disability which affects how people perceive and interact with the world around them.

There is a huge variety in the behaviour that people with autism experience but people on the autistic spectrum may:

Be under or oversensitive to sounds, touch, tastes, smells, light or colours, which can make everyday life difficult

Find social situations and change a challenge, sometimes leading to extreme levels of anxiety

Experience a ‘meltdown’ if overwhelmed by anxiety or sensory overload

Benefit from extra time to process and respond to communication.

Celebrities with autism include BBC presenter and naturalist Chris Packham, who is a NAS ambassador.

Chris said: "I rarely go into supermarkets. I find that environment really challenging, all of the bright lights, the confusion of the enormous complexity of goods in there, plus all the smells and the sounds. It’s a difficult environment.

"And that’s why I’m very keen to support Autism Hour, those shops which offer an hour where they make the whole atmosphere a lot more relaxing for autistic people."