Mirfield actor Sir Patrick Stewart has called for medicinal cannabis to be legalised as he gave his support to a young boy hoping to receive the treatment for epilepsy.

Six-year-old Alfie Dingley suffers from a rare condition and needs cannabis oil to help reduce his seizures.

His parents, Drew Dingley and Hannah Deacon, want the Government to let him use the medication, a banned substance in the UK.

Thy were joined by Sir Patrick when they met Prime Minister Theresa May and other ministers today (Tues) and handed a 380,000-strong petition to Downing Street.

Sir Patrick, who has revealed how he uses a medicinal cannabis-based spray to treat his arthritis while living in California, said: “How could one not support Alfie? Hearing what his life has been and the benefits given to him by being able to use medicinal marijuana.

“There has never been a stronger case for the legalisation of medical marijuana.

“I have been registered for medical marijuana in California for over three years and have found it immensely beneficial for my arthritis.

“I had to have eight steroid injections in my fingers and knuckles which was about as painful as anything one could imagine because medicinal cannabis is not available here.”

Ms Deacon said the meeting was a success and ministers have approved in principle Alfie being issued with a special licence for the medicine.

“We had a positive meeting, they accept the compassionate issuing of a licence for Alfie,” she said, “Now we need our medical professionals to write the prescription and they will expedite the licence for him.”

Alfie, from Kenilworth, Warwickshire, can have up to 150 potentially life threatening seizures a month. He has been taken to hospital three times since returning from the Netherlands four weeks ago where his symptoms improved after he was treated with cannabis oil.

A number of other high-profile figures have backed the campaign, including Joanna Lumley and Sir Richard Branson.