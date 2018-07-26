The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sleeping in the summer heat can be difficult.

You can sleep naked, without sheets but when it's 25°C or more in your bedroom nodding off can be a challenge.

Most of our homes don't have air conditioning because for most of the year we don't need it.

So that leaves the humble desk fan to cool us down.

Except we shouldn't be using it, according to health experts.

Your fan doesn't make the room that much cooler.

But it does circulate all the dust and pollen in your bedroom triggering sinus irritation, asthma and other allergies , BirminghamLive reports .

The cooler air from your fan can also dry your skin, throat and even your eyes.

Sleeping next to a fan can cause your muscles to cramp making you feel stiff and achy in the morning.

So how can I keep cool at night?

Drink plenty of cold fluids before bedtime;

Put cold water (or ice) in your hot water bottle;