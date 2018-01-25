Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Embattled Mid Yorkshire Hospitals have been given words of encouragement by the health watchdog.

The NHS trust which runs Dewsbury and District Hospital and Pinderfields at Wakefield was issued a warning by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspectors found staff shortages and overcrowding last May.

The CQC returned in late October and has declared improvements have been achieved.

The Trust’s current rating is Requires Improvement.

The latest inspection found that staffing levels had improved and the use of extra beds had reduced, but some wards were still not meeting the required ratio of nurses to patients.

Martin Barkley, chief executive, at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The CQC’s findings from their re-inspection clearly show the improvements we have made since June last year have begun to make a difference, in particular the improvements to staff fill rates and the number of falls incidents across the Trust.

“The tangible improvements recognised by the CQC are the result of our thousands of dedicated and hardworking staff who have together driven improvements for our patients.

“The CQC rightly highlight the on-going challenges we face and the further improvement we still need to make in retaining and recruiting more staff.

“In similar ways to most other NHS organisations the trust has experienced difficulties in recruiting registered nurses to its vacant posts, and we look forward to welcoming over 80 new Health Care Assistants in the next few months.

“The trust is absolutely committed to providing a healthy and rewarding place of work for our valuable staff and invest in their on-going development.”

Sandra Sutton, the CQC’s interim Head of Hospital Inspections for this area, said: “Our latest inspection has seen some improvements.

“The trust responding to the Warning Notice is progress – although it is aware that there are still a number of areas where it needs to improve.

“There has been no reassessment of the trust’s rating which remains as Requires Improvement.

“However, we will continue to work with the trust to ensure that the service continues to improve.”