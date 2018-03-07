Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's a drink with a difference - spring water infused with cannabis oil.

And Ocado , which has become the first British online supermarket to sell Love Hemp Water, says the drink can improve brain function.

What it won't do is get you stoned as the oil in the drink comes from a strain of hemp containing very little THC - the stuff in illegal cannabis that gets you high.

Tony Calamita, co-founder of Love Hemp Water, said: "There’s a growing understanding of the wide ranging benefits of cannabis oil to health and well-being which is why we have launched the first every day hemp water product.

"Each 500ml bottle of Love Hemp is sugar free and contains 2mg of natural hemp extract. It tastes great and is naturally hydrating. We’re proud to be starting a hemp water revolution."

You can buy one 500ml bottle of Love Hemp Water for £1.29 or eight 1.5-litre bottles for £12.

Studies, including those commissioned by the World Health Organisation, found that cannabidoils can help people with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, MS, pain, anxiety, depression, cancer and diabetic complications.

A spokesperson for Ocado said: “This is one of the most interesting new products we have seen.”