There have been more than 20 cases of measles reported in Kirklees and Calderdale since the start of the year - three times as many as last year.

Young people heading off on holiday to Europe, where there are large outbreaks of measles, are being encouraged to check they have had both MMR doses, as many missed out when vaccination rates dropped in the early 2000s due to unfounded fears over the vaccine.

Cases across England and Wales have now exceeded 1,500 in 2018.

In Kirklees there have been 13 cases reported to Public Health England (PHE) since the start of 2018, virtually doubling the seven reported during the same 24 weeks in 2017.

From the start of the year up to June 17, 12 suspected cases of measles were reported in Calderdale.

The number of reports is six times higher than the two cases reported in the same 24 weeks in 2017.

In the 24 weeks ending June 17 this year, 1,525 suspected cases of measles were reported to PHE across England and Wales.

The number of reports is much higher than over the same period in recent years. There were 713 cases reported in 2017, as well as 753 in 2016, 618 in 2015, and 1,055 in 2014.

However, numbers are lower than in previous outbreaks, with 1,985 cases reported in the first 24 weeks of 2012, and 4,602 cases in the same period in 2013.

Advice from Public Health England on measles Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can sometimes lead to serious complications and can be fatal in very rare cases so getting protected by taking up the offer of vaccination is crucial. Public Health England is encouraging young people to make sure they have had both doses of the MMR vaccine before going on holiday to Europe, where there are large outbreaks of measles. While vaccine uptake levels in the UK in young children are currently very high, coverage levels dipped to a low of 80% in 2003. This means that there are significant numbers of unprotected teenagers and young adults who could catch measles both in England, particularly in environments of close mixing such as summer festivals and when they travel abroad for the summer holidays. The vaccine is available free to anyone who has not received both doses as a child. It protects against measles, mumps and rubella, all of which can be very serious diseases and are highly infectious.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at Public Health England (PHE), said: “In the early 2000s there was a fall in MMR vaccination coverage in children and, as a consequence, we are now seeing measles cases in young adults. Measles can be more serious in adults with a higher likelihood of hospitalisation and complications arising.

“Measles is circulating in England and the rest of Europe. We often think about what travel-related vaccines we might need before going on holiday, but it’s also important to check that we are up to date with routine vaccinations like MMR.

“If you are unsure if you have had two doses of MMR call your GP practice to check and catch up if needed.”

Parents are also urged to take up the offer of MMR vaccination for their children at one year old and as a pre-school booster at three years and four months old.