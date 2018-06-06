Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer holidays are almost upon us ... but what happens if you suffer from travel sickness.

For those holidaymakers it can be a time of dread as travelling on holiday can also mean uncomfortable journeys spent feeling nauseous.

Motion sickness, or travel sickness, is extremely common and is thought to be caused by a conflict of information between the senses.

Simon Bandy from natural supplements company Veganicity has created some simple top tips for beating motion sickness, without resorting to medication.

Don’t look at your phone: Avoid checking your phone or tablet or reading during your journey, particularly if travelling by car. The body’s vestibular system, which senses balance from the inner ear, tells the brain that you are moving, but the senses (your sight) tell the brain you are sitting still when focused on reading or looking at a fixed object inside the car, which can add to feelings of nausea.

Avoid alcohol: It can be tempting to kick start your holiday with an alcoholic drink on the journey, particularly if travelling by plane or boat with access to a bar. However, alcohol can worsen symptoms of motion sickness, so stick to soft drinks until you arrive at your destination.

Eat an apple: Foods high in fibre help to remove nausea-inducing chemicals from your system. Try eating an apple or snack on raw vegetables during your journey if you get hungry.

Try easy acupressure: This ancient Chinese healing practice of pressing or massaging certain points of the body to prevent illness is thought to help prevent travel sickness. If you’re feeling nauseous on your journey, try pressing your index and middle fingers between the two tendons on the inside of your wrist, about three finger breadths below the base of your palm.

Go for ginger: Ginger is reputed to be excellent for maintaining good health and relieving nausea. Veganicity’s Ginger Tincture (£5.95) can be added to water to help settle the stomach. Because it comes in a handy, travel-friendly 50ml bottle, it can also be carried in hand luggage when flying.

Look at the horizon: Motion sickness can sometimes be avoided by focusing on the horizon or a fixed point when travelling by car or boat.

Take deep breaths: Deep breathing can create a different rhythm pattern in the stomach, which can help to settle it when feeling nauseous. Taking a few deep breaths will also help you to relax and take your mind off the sickness, like a mini meditation.